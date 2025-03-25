Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World News in Brief: Alarm over Türkiye detentions, Ukraine update, Sudan-Chad border emergency

The UN human rights office (OHCHR) expressed major concern on Tuesday following the detention of at least 92 people by the Turkish authorities over the past week, including Istanbul’s mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu, who has been charged with corruption and removed from office.


© United Nations -
