Human Rights Observatory

Sudan’s civil war: What military advances mean, and where the country could be heading next

By Christopher Tounsel, Associate Professor of History, University of Washington
A series of advances by the Sudanese military has led some observers to posit that the African nation’s yearslong civil war could be at a crucial turning point.

Even if it were to end tomorrow, the bloody conflict would have left the Sudanese people scarred by violence that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of people. But the recent victories by…The Conversation


© The Conversation
