Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Critical thinking is more important than ever. How can I improve my skills?

By Peter Ellerton, Senior Lecturer in Philosophy and Education; Curriculum Director, UQ Critical Thinking Project, The University of Queensland
We’re told we need to think critically, to not fall for misinformation. Thankfully, it’s a skill we can practise and become better at.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The TGL golf league might signal that indoor sport is the future, for better or worse
~ Why the Tesla backlash could help electric cars finally go mainstream
~ Three graphs that show what’s happening with Donald Trump’s popularity
~ The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgeson Burnett was an early work of climate fiction
~ Trump’s job cuts are causing Republican angst as all parties face backlash
~ Psychopaths experience pain differently, even when their bodies say otherwise
~ The paradox of weight loss: why losing pounds may not always lead to better health
~ National standards by stealth? Why the government’s latest plan for schools might fail the history test
~ After months of Trump’s shock tactics, whistleblower groups are pushing back against attacks on workers’ rights
~ Modern spacesuits have a compatability problem. Astronauts’ lives depend on fixing it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter