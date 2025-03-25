Tolerance.ca
How to protect your eyes in the digital age – expert in eye and vision science

By Daniela Oehring, Associate Professor in Optometry, University of Plymouth
Up to 50% of computer users face symptoms of digital eye strain. This condition isn’t just a matter of discomfort, it can significantly affect your quality of life.The Conversation


© The Conversation
