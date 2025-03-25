Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Countries Press UN Rights Council on Accountability in Afghanistan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, June 13, 2022. © 2022 Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP Photo Last week, a cross-regional group of countries – led by Iceland, with support from Chile and South Africa – called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to act to advance accountability for past and ongoing rights abuses in Afghanistan. Their joint statement urged council members to launch an independent investigative mechanism with a comprehensive mandate and broad scope to complement the important work of the UN Special Rapporteur on…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
