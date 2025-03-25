Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI transformation in the legal sector begins in law schools

By Soledad Atienza, Dean IE Law School, IE University
The legal profession accounts for approximately 20 million jobs worldwide, including 12 million lawyers, around 4 million paralegals, and 4 million operational and administrative workers. Additionally, it involves another 14 million jobs within its broader ecosystem, encompassing notaries, translators, and other related professionals.

Law, like many other professions, is undergoing a major transformation with the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). Law firms use both open AI tools and specialised platforms tailored…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
