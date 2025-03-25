Engineering students explore how to ethically design and locate nuclear facilities in this college course
By Aditi Verma, Assistant Professor of Nuclear Engineering and Radiological Sciences, University of Michigan
Katie Snyder, Lecturer III in Technical Communication, College of Engineering, University of Michigan
Students explore nuclear facilities in virtual reality and learn about the ethical dimensions of nuclear technology in a University of Michigan course.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 25, 2025