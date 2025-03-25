Tolerance.ca
Deep-sea mining threatens sea life in a way no one is thinking about − by dumping debris into the thriving midwater zone

By Alexus Cazares-Nuesser, Ph.D. Candidate in Biological Oceanography, University of Hawaii
A planned mining method to gather critical minerals from the seafloor would create sediment plumes higher up in the water column where many creatures live.The Conversation


