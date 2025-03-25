Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FIFA: Recognize, Support Afghan Women's Team in Exile

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghan women's football team players celebrate a goal on April 24, 2022. © 2022 William West AFP via Getty Images (Amsterdam) – The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) should act to stop the ongoing discrimination against Afghan women footballers living in exile and facilitate their return to international competition, the Sport & Rights Alliance said in a report released today.In two days, the Afghanistan Women’s National Football Team (AWNT) will be absent from the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers draw, which…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Polarisation: poor countries disagree over the economy, richer countries on social issues – new findings
~ Amid U.S. threats, Canada’s national security plans must include training in non-violent resistance
~ AI transformation in the legal sector begins in law schools
~ Mae Reeves used showstopping hats to fuel voter engagement and Black entrepreneurship
~ Engineering students explore how to ethically design and locate nuclear facilities in this college course
~ Amid a tropical paradise known as ‘Lizard Island,’ researchers are cracking open evolution’s black box – scientist at work
~ Trump’s desire to ‘un-unite’ Russia and China is unlikely to work – in fact, it could well backfire
~ Trump is not a king – but that doesn’t stop him from reveling in his job’s most ceremonial and exciting parts
~ Deep-sea mining threatens sea life in a way no one is thinking about − by dumping debris into the thriving midwater zone
~ The solution to workplace isolation might be in the gap − the generation gap
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter