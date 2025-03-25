Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: FIFA must recognize, support Afghan women’s team in exile

By Amnesty International
New Report Details Afghan Women Footballers’ Fight for Right to Play The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) should act to stop the ongoing discrimination against Afghan women footballers living in exile and facilitate their return to international competition, the Sport & Rights Alliance said in a report released today. In two days, the Afghanistan […] The post Global: FIFA must recognize, support Afghan women’s team in exile appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
