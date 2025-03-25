Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A ‘modest’ tax bribe, delivered against dark clouds of Trump-induced uncertainty

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Albanese government’s fourth budget is a pitch for the votes of a sour and alienated electorate, framed against a background of extraordinary international uncertainty.

US President Donald Trump isn’t mentioned by name. But he is the colossus in the background of this budget and indeed the imminent election campaign.

While the opinion polls and the public mood have been turning marginally in Labor’s direction in recent weeks, voters still feel (and are) financially under the pump.

Interest rates have fallen slightly and inflation has declined. But public…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tax cuts are coming, but not soon, in a cautious budget
~ The 2025 budget has few savings and surprises but it also ignores climate change
~ At a glance: the 2025 federal budget
~ Albanese government bids for votes with ‘top-up’ tax cuts for all
~ Thai cook reveals what detention is like for Uyghurs in Thailand
~ How can Africa achieve inclusive and equitable quality education?
~ Caribbean leaders and citizens fiercely defend the Cuban Medical Cooperation Programme
~ Unlawful Expulsions to El Salvador Endanger Lives Amid Ongoing State of Emergency
~ A budget splash to conserve 30% of Australia’s lands will save species – if we choose the right 30%
~ Why is the US group chat on Houthi attack plans so concerning? A military operations expert explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter