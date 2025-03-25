Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

At a glance: the 2025 federal budget

By Digital Storytelling Team, The Conversation, The Conversation
John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
Stephen Bartos, Professor of Economics, University of Canberra




What’s the theme?


Many budget measures are aimed at easing cost of living. The headline announcement is tax cuts: everyone will get one, but not until July 1 2026. Other major spends are on Medicare, medicines and energy bill rebates. If this seems familiar, it’s because the government has already announced most of these…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
