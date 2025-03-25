Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How can Africa achieve inclusive and equitable quality education?

By Guest Contributor
”...a call to action to African governments, lawmakers, educators, and other stakeholders, who must commit to establishing inclusive academic testing centers to ensure that children with disabilities have equitable educational opportunities.“


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thai cook reveals what detention is like for Uyghurs in Thailand
~ Caribbean leaders and citizens fiercely defend the Cuban Medical Cooperation Programme
~ Unlawful Expulsions to El Salvador Endanger Lives Amid Ongoing State of Emergency
~ A budget splash to conserve 30% of Australia’s lands will save species – if we choose the right 30%
~ Why is the US group chat on Houthi attack plans so concerning? A military operations expert explains
~ Has Trinidad & Tobago got comfortable with environmental degradation?
~ Get a Passport or Leave: Russia’s Ultimatum to Ukrainians
~ The ICC showed its might by arresting Rodrigo Duterte. Its reputation will take longer to fix
~ Wage theft is now a criminal offence in NZ – investigating it shouldn’t be left to the police
~ Technology has shaped human knowledge for centuries. Generative AI is set to transform it yet again
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter