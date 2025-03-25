Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ICC showed its might by arresting Rodrigo Duterte. Its reputation will take longer to fix

By Yvonne Breitwieser-Faria, Lecturer in International Law, Curtin University
Only five days after the arrest warrant against former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte was issued, he was apprehended and immediately put on a plane to The Hague to face charges before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The prompt action – and the fact he is the first former Asian head of state before the ICC – have been heralded as “a pivotal moment for the court”.

While this is a rare success story in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Get a Passport or Leave: Russia’s Ultimatum to Ukrainians
~ Wage theft is now a criminal offence in NZ – investigating it shouldn’t be left to the police
~ Technology has shaped human knowledge for centuries. Generative AI is set to transform it yet again
~ What’s the difference between freckles, sunspots and moles?
~ Lawmakers worldwide want to talk to the Meta insider whose memoir is a US bestseller – after Zuckerberg took her to court
~ Nerve-wracking twists, remarkable stardom and jet-black comedy: the 5 best films of the 2025 French Film Festival
~ Why does my kid eat so well at childcare but not at home?
~ South Koreans Await Court’s Verdict on President’s Impeachment
~ Survivors Bring Case to End Japan’s ‘Hostage Justice’
~ Academic publishing is a multibillion-dollar industry. It’s not always good for science
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter