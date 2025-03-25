Tolerance.ca
Technology has shaped human knowledge for centuries. Generative AI is set to transform it yet again

By Sarah Vivienne Bentley, Research Scientist, Responsible Innovation, Data61, CSIRO
Where would we be without knowledge? Everything from the building of spaceships to the development of new therapies has come about through the creation, sharing, and validation of knowledge. It is arguably our most valuable human commodity.

From clay tablets to electronic tablets, technology has played an influential role in shaping human knowledge. Today we stand on the brink of the next knowledge revolution. It is one as big as — if not more so — the invention of the printing press, or the dawning of…The Conversation


