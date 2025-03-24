What’s the difference between freckles, sunspots and moles?
By Mike Climstein, Associate Professor, Faculty of Health, Southern Cross University
Jeremy Hudson, Adjunct Associate Professor, Faculty of Health, Southern Cross University
Michael Stapelberg, Adjunct Associate Professor, Faculty of Health, Southern Cross University
Nedeljka Rosic, Senior Lecturer, Human Sciences, Southern Cross University
A big freckle or a sunspot? A flat mole or a dark freckle? Here’s how to tell the difference between the three – and when to get a spot checked for skin cancer.
