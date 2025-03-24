Tolerance.ca
Lawmakers worldwide want to talk to the Meta insider whose memoir is a US bestseller – after Zuckerberg took her to court

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
Meta has issued a court order to stop former senior employee Sarah Wynn-Williams from discussing her memoir – despite its new commitment to ‘free expression’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
