Human Rights Observatory

South Koreans Await Court’s Verdict on President’s Impeachment

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo arrives at the Government Complex in Seoul, March 24, 2025. © 2025 Heon-Kyun Jeon /Pool Photo via AP Photo South Korea’s Constitutional Court’s reinstatement of Han Duck-soo as prime minister yesterday, overturning his impeachment, is a significant development in the country’s political crisis. But despite superficial similarities, Han’s case bears little resemblance to that of suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached in December for imposing martial law. The court is expected to rule on Yoon’s case…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
