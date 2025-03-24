Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Survivors Bring Case to End Japan’s ‘Hostage Justice’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tomoya Asanuma (center) appears alongside his legal counsel at a press conference after filing a lawsuit on "hostage justice" at the Tokyo District Court on March 24, 2025. The mannequin next to him represents Yo Amano, who has been detained without trial for over six years. © 2025 Lalasa Tomita/Human Rights Watch Four survivors of Japan’s “hostage justice” filed a lawsuit at the Tokyo District Court on March 24, contending that the Code of Criminal Procedure provisions allowing prolonged pretrial detention and denial of bail violate the Japanese Constitution.Under…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What’s the difference between freckles, sunspots and moles?
~ Lawmakers worldwide want to talk to the Meta insider whose memoir is a US bestseller – after Zuckerberg took her to court
~ Nerve-wracking twists, remarkable stardom and jet-black comedy: the 5 best films of the 2025 French Film Festival
~ Why does my kid eat so well at childcare but not at home?
~ South Koreans Await Court’s Verdict on President’s Impeachment
~ Academic publishing is a multibillion-dollar industry. It’s not always good for science
~ Breast cancer screening is ripe for change. We need to assess a woman’s risk – not just her age
~ Plants breathe with millions of tiny mouths. We used lasers to understand how this skill evolved
~ Will $1 on your ticket help save Australian live music? A UK model is much more ambitious
~ Are labels like autism and ADHD more constraining than liberating? A clinician argues diagnosis has gone too far
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter