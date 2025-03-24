Academic publishing is a multibillion-dollar industry. It’s not always good for science
By Lucy Montgomery, Dean of Research, Humanities, Curtin University
Emilia C. Bell, PhD Candidate, School of Media, Creative Arts and Social Inquiry, Curtin University
Karl Huang, Director, Centre for Culture and Technology & Curtin Open Knowledge Initiative, Curtin University
In December 2024, the editorial board of the Journal of Human Evolution resigned en masse following disagreements with the journal’s publisher, Elsevier. The board’s grievances included claims of inadequate copyediting, misuse of artificial intelligence (AI), and the high fees charged to make research articles publicly available.
The previous year, more than 40 scientists who made up the entire academic board of a leading journal for brain imaging also…
- Monday, March 24, 2025