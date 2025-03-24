Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How eating undercooked pork could leave your body and brain riddled with tapeworm larvae

By Adam Taylor, Professor of Anatomy, Lancaster University
Eating undercooked meat is never a good idea – it can give you a nasty case of food poisoning within 24 hours. And there are other, longer-term risks to be wary of too.

Spare a thought for the patient who attended a Florida hospital to be X-rayed following a fall – only to discover he was riddled with parasitic eggs that had turned into thousands of cysts inside his body.

Sam Ghali, an urgent care doctor from the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ East of Empire: partitioning of India and Palestine unleashed the violent conflict that continues today
~ Flight chaos, stranded passengers and lost profits: how airlines manage crises like the Heathrow shutdown
~ Syria after Assad: why many Syrian refugees aren’t returning home
~ What makes the human brain unique? We compared it with monkeys and apes to find out
~ Why wild swimming is better for your mental wellbeing than open-air pools
~ Ten years after the Modern Slavery Act, why has this ‘world-leading’ legislation had so little impact?
~ The peculiar Turkish corruption issue behind Istanbul mayor’s arrest – and how it became a tool of political oppression
~ Five ways cannabis can contribute to a green future
~ How our perception of waste shapes our reality
~ How dreams, prophecies and intuitions can impact the decision to migrate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter