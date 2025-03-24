Tolerance.ca
Flight chaos, stranded passengers and lost profits: how airlines manage crises like the Heathrow shutdown

By Guglielmo Lulli, Professor in Network Analytics, Lancaster University
In 2024, Heathrow was the busiest airport in Europe by passenger numbers and the fourth busiest worldwide. Nearly 84 million passengers passed through its five terminals during the year. These figures highlight the scale of disruption caused by its recent complete closure after a fireThe Conversation


