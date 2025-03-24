Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Syria after Assad: why many Syrian refugees aren’t returning home

By Charlotte Al-Khalili, Leverhulme Early Career Fellow, University of Sussex
Melissa Gatter, Assistant Professor in Anthropology and International Development, University of Sussex
When news of Bashar al-Assad’s downfall broke on December 8 2024, 13 years after the beginning of the Syrian uprising, Syrians around the world rejoiced.

We rejoiced along with them, having spent the last decade in conversation with Syrians displaced to the neighbouring countries of Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey, where we research humanitarian…The Conversation


