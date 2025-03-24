Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What makes the human brain unique? We compared it with monkeys and apes to find out

By Rogier Mars, Professor of Neurosciences, University of Oxford
Katherine Bryant, Postdoctural Fellow in Neuroscience , Aix-Marseille Université (AMU)
Scientists have long tried to understand the human brain by comparing it to other primates. Researchers are still trying to understand what makes our brain different to our closest relatives. Our recent study may have brought us one step closer by taking a new approach – comparing the way brains are internally connected.

The Victorian palaeontologist Richard Owen incorrectly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
