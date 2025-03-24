Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ten years after the Modern Slavery Act, why has this ‘world-leading’ legislation had so little impact?

By Alex Balch, Professor, Department of Politics, University of Liverpool
The UK’s 2015 Modern Slavery Act is ten years old on March 26. When it was passed, it was billed as “world-leading” legislation – the first of its kind to introduce a dedicated legal framework to deal with modern slavery.

But ten years on, the evidence tells a different story. The numbers of people identified as potential victims are higher than they have ever been. Yet very…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
