Google’s AI-generated search feature hasn’t yet changed how users interact with search results
By Sylvain Senecal, Professor of Marketing and RBC Financial Group Chair of E-Commerce, HEC Montréal
Constantinos K. Coursaris, Full Professor / Professeur Titulaire, Department of Information Technologies, HEC Montréal
Pierre-Majorique Léger, NSERC-Prompt Industrial Research Chair in User Experience and Full Professor of IT, HEC Montréal
Sylvain Amoros, Adjunct Professor, Department of Marketing, HEC Montréal
Critics worry AI search features could decrease traffic to their websites if users rely on them too heavily and ignore the website links displayed in the search results.
- Monday, March 24, 2025