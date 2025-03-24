Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Court Jails Istanbul Mayor

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Banner on the Istanbul Municipality building shows mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, March 22, 2025. © 2025 Human Rights Watch (Istanbul, March 24, 2025) – The formal order by an Istanbul court to detain Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu is the latest example of the justice system weaponized to remove a leading opposition politician from the political scene, Human Rights Watch said today. Mayor İmamoğlu’s detention, nominally based on a corruption investigation by the Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office, came on the morning of March 23, 2025, the day his Republican People’s Party (CHP)…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How eating undercooked pork could leave your body and brain riddled with tapeworm larvae
~ East of Empire: partitioning of India and Palestine unleashed the violent conflict that continues today
~ Flight chaos, stranded passengers and lost profits: how airlines manage crises like the Heathrow shutdown
~ Syria after Assad: why many Syrian refugees aren’t returning home
~ What makes the human brain unique? We compared it with monkeys and apes to find out
~ Why wild swimming is better for your mental wellbeing than open-air pools
~ Ten years after the Modern Slavery Act, why has this ‘world-leading’ legislation had so little impact?
~ The peculiar Turkish corruption issue behind Istanbul mayor’s arrest – and how it became a tool of political oppression
~ Five ways cannabis can contribute to a green future
~ How our perception of waste shapes our reality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter