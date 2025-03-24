Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Unlawful and indiscriminate attacks on peaceful protesters must end and protest bans must be lifted immediately

By Amnesty International
Turkish authorities must end the use of unnecessary and indiscriminate force by security forces against peaceful demonstrators and investigate unlawful acts of violence committed by police against protesters, said Amnesty International, as protests against the detention of Istanbul mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu, intensify. The call comes following the extension of a blanket protest ban in three […] The post Türkiye: Unlawful and indiscriminate attacks on peaceful protesters must end and protest bans must be lifted immediately appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How eating undercooked pork could leave your body and brain riddled with tapeworm larvae
~ East of Empire: partitioning of India and Palestine unleashed the violent conflict that continues today
~ Flight chaos, stranded passengers and lost profits: how airlines manage crises like the Heathrow shutdown
~ Syria after Assad: why many Syrian refugees aren’t returning home
~ What makes the human brain unique? We compared it with monkeys and apes to find out
~ Why wild swimming is better for your mental wellbeing than open-air pools
~ Ten years after the Modern Slavery Act, why has this ‘world-leading’ legislation had so little impact?
~ The peculiar Turkish corruption issue behind Istanbul mayor’s arrest – and how it became a tool of political oppression
~ Five ways cannabis can contribute to a green future
~ How our perception of waste shapes our reality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter