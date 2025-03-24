Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Diabetic foot pain: expert tips on how to cope

By Peter Kamerman, Professor, University of the Witwatersrand
Andreas C Themistocleous, Clinical lecturer in neurophysiology, University of Oxford
An estimated 1 in 10 people worldwide have diabetes. Africa is the region with the fastest growth and it’s estimated that the number of people on the continent with diabetes will more than double in the next 20 years, increasing to about 55 million people by 2045.

Having diabetes has serious consequences for health and is associated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
