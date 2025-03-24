Tolerance.ca
Will mummy make it better? The curious case of mummified remedies in early modern medicine

By Michelle Spear, Professor of Anatomy, University of Bristol
The history of medicine is filled with remedies that, viewed through a modern lens, seem perplexing, misguided or downright macabre. Among these is “mumia” — a medicinal substance derived from mummified human remains.

From the 12th to the 17th century, physicians across Europe prescribed powdered mummy as a cure-all for ailments ranging from internal bleeding and broken bones to epilepsy and melancholia.

Once regarded as a potent elixir infused with the life force of the ancients, mumia was a staple in apothecaries, sought after by the wealthy and recommended by the learned.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
