Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How we revealed the life story of PG Tips chimp – written in her bones

By Stuart Black, Associate Professor, Department of Archaeology, University of Reading
David Cooper, Researcher in Ecology and Evolution, National Museums Scotland
Juliette Waterman, Postdoctoral Researcher in Isotope zooarchaeology, University of Reading
Chimpanzees helped to make PG Tips tea famous with their iconic TV ads in the 1970s. But what happened to these animals afterwards? Our new study, using techniques previously used only on human remains, reveals the fascinating life story of Choppers, a celebrity chimpanzee, also known as Ada Lott from the PG Tips ads.

Zoos have transformed over the last century. They once focused on entertainment, but in the UK zoos now have a greater emphasis on education, conservation, research and welfare. And our new…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
