Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three graphic novels that address the history of slavery – and commemorate resistance

By Dominic Davies, Senior Lecturer in English, City St George's, University of London
Millions of people were abducted from west Africa and forcibly trafficked to the Americas over the 400 years of the transatlantic slave trade, from the 15th to the 19th century.

Slavery treated these people as forms of property. It forced them, with brutal violence, to work on plantations producing commodities…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How eating undercooked pork could leave your body and brain riddled with tapeworm larvae
~ East of Empire: partitioning of India and Palestine unleashed the violent conflict that continues today
~ Flight chaos, stranded passengers and lost profits: how airlines manage crises like the Heathrow shutdown
~ Syria after Assad: why many Syrian refugees aren’t returning home
~ What makes the human brain unique? We compared it with monkeys and apes to find out
~ Why wild swimming is better for your mental wellbeing than open-air pools
~ Ten years after the Modern Slavery Act, why has this ‘world-leading’ legislation had so little impact?
~ The peculiar Turkish corruption issue behind Istanbul mayor’s arrest – and how it became a tool of political oppression
~ Five ways cannabis can contribute to a green future
~ How our perception of waste shapes our reality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter