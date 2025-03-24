Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How political leaders communicate climate policy c should be a defining factor this election

By Andrew Heffernan, Climate Associate at the Information Integrity Lab and Adjunct Professor in Political Studies, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
As Canada grapples with intensifying climate-related challenges, the next government will need to be able to effectively communicate its vision to voters.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What does the Ukraine ceasefire mean for Europe?
~ Egg prices soar as outdated supply chains crack under pressure
~ Who gets to brand Puerto Rico: Its tourism agency or its biggest star?
~ Poor neighborhoods, health care barriers are factors for heart disease risk in Black mothers
~ National monuments have grown and shrunk under US presidents for over a century thanks to one law: The Antiquities Act
~ How Japanese anime draws on religious traditions to explore themes of destiny, sacrifice and the struggle between desire and duty
~ How many types of insects are there in the world?
~ Genomic sequencing reveals previously unknown genes that make microbes resistant to drugs and hard to kill
~ Ukraine will need major rebuilding when war ends − here’s why the US isn’t likely to invest in its recovery with a new Marshall Plan
~ 4 key changes you may have missed in the new school funding agreement
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter