Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poor neighborhoods, health care barriers are factors for heart disease risk in Black mothers

By Curisa M. Tucker, Assistant Professor of Nursing Science, University of South Carolina
Living in a disadvantaged neighborhood contributes to a rare form of heart failure known as peripartum cardiomyopathy, a potentially deadly disease that disproportionately affects Black mothers.

That’s the key finding of my recent study, published in February 2025 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
