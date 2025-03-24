Tolerance.ca
How Japanese anime draws on religious traditions to explore themes of destiny, sacrifice and the struggle between desire and duty

By Ronald S. Green, Professor and Chair of the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies, Coastal Carolina University
I have spent years studying and teaching Japanese anime, exploring how its narratives intertwine with cultural, philosophical and religious traditions. One of the most compelling aspects of Japanese anime is its ability to merge thrilling action with deep spiritual and ethical questions.

“Demon Slayer: Mugen Train,” which shattered Japanese…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
