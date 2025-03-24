Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Synchronised bleaching: Ningaloo and the Great Barrier Reef are bleaching in unison for the first time

By Zoe Richards, Senior Research Fellow in Marine Biology, Curtin University
This summer, an intense marine heatwave struck off northwestern Australia, driving sea surface temperatures up to 4°C above the summer average. The large mass of warm water has slowly moved south from the Kimberley region and through the Pilbara, leaving a wave of underwater destruction behind. Now Ningaloo Reef is bleaching in earnest.

The Great Barrier Reef is bleaching…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
