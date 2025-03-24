Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, the life of a 16th-century ‘travesti’ echoes into the present

By Liam Anderson
In a time of political hostility and violence, a samba school in Rio de Janeiro decided to highlight the realities of the trans and travesti populations at carnival


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Putin personally allowed me to hunt them’: How fraudsters use repression against LGBTQ+ people in Russia
~ What is hyaluronic acid – and is it OK for kids and teens to use this common skincare ingredient?
~ Giving rivers room to move: how rethinking flood management can benefit people and nature
~ Silicosis is ruining the lungs of construction workers. An AI-powered breath test can detect it in minutes
~ Tennis pros rally for better pay and less punishing schedules, amid wider power struggles in world sport
~ Nepal: Extend Social Protection for Children in Coming Budget
~ Labor gains big lead in a Morgan poll, but drops back in YouGov
~ Australia’s ‘wild reciters’ sought to change the world verse by verse. Who are today’s provocateurs?
~ This week’s federal budget will focus on cost-of-living measures – and a more uncertain global economy
~ Trouble at Tesla and protests against Trump’s tariffs suggest consumer boycotts are starting to bite
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter