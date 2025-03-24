What is hyaluronic acid – and is it OK for kids and teens to use this common skincare ingredient?
By Zoe Porter, Lecturer, Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science, Monash University
Laurence Orlando, Senior Lecturer, Product Formulation and Development, Analytical Methods, Monash University
Kmart recently pulled a ‘hyaluronic acid cleansing balm’ from its shelves after a teenager was hospitalised with eye pain. But hyaluronic acid itself is usually safe.
- Sunday, March 23, 2025