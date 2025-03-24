Giving rivers room to move: how rethinking flood management can benefit people and nature
By Christina McCabe, PhD Candidate in Interdisciplinary Ecology, University of Canterbury
Jonathan Tonkin, Associate Professor of Ecology and Rutherford Discovery Fellow, University of Canterbury
Restraining rivers through stop banks and channels transfers and heightens flood risks downstream. Allowing them to roam free limits flooding and delivers other ecological benefits.
- Sunday, March 23, 2025