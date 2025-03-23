Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s ‘wild reciters’ sought to change the world verse by verse. Who are today’s provocateurs?

By Anna Johnston, Professor of English Literature, The University of Queensland
In his latest book, Peter Kirkpatrick retrieves from Australian cultural history the compelling figure of the “wild reciter”, as a reviewer in the 1920s termed amateur elocutionists.

From the late 19th century, men, women and children recited popular verses to audiences who shared in the mass appeal of poetry. Their performances could become histrionic or strident.

Review: The Wild Reciter: Poetry and Popular Culture in Australia, 1890 to the Present (Melbourne University…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labor gains big lead in a Morgan poll, but drops back in YouGov
~ This week’s federal budget will focus on cost-of-living measures – and a more uncertain global economy
~ Trouble at Tesla and protests against Trump’s tariffs suggest consumer boycotts are starting to bite
~ Despite some key milestones since 2000, Australia still has a long way to go on gender equality
~ Should Australia increase its defence spending? We asked 5 experts
~ ‘Literally just child gambling’: what kids say about Roblox, lootboxes and money in online games
~ ‘Better than nothing’: clinicians and hospital heads accept lower standards of care outside metro hospitals
~ Adelaide Hills water crisis: a local problem is a global wake-up call
~ I was a music AI sceptic – until I actually used it
~ Blue Poles and its $1.4m price-tag shocked the nation, but did it change us?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS