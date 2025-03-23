Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This week’s federal budget will focus on cost-of-living measures – and a more uncertain global economy

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
Stephen Bartos, Professor of Economics, University of Canberra
Treasurer Jim Chalmers will bring down the federal budget on Tuesday.

It’s likely most of the major spending initiatives have already been announced. An extra A$8.5 billion in spending on Medicare will aim to ensure nine out of ten GP visits will be bulk billed by 2030. Queensland’s Bruce Highway is to be upgraded with the Albanese Government providing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trouble at Tesla and protests against Trump’s tariffs suggest consumer boycotts are starting to bite
~ Despite some key milestones since 2000, Australia still has a long way to go on gender equality
~ Should Australia increase its defence spending? We asked 5 experts
~ ‘Literally just child gambling’: what kids say about Roblox, lootboxes and money in online games
~ ‘Better than nothing’: clinicians and hospital heads accept lower standards of care outside metro hospitals
~ Adelaide Hills water crisis: a local problem is a global wake-up call
~ I was a music AI sceptic – until I actually used it
~ Blue Poles and its $1.4m price-tag shocked the nation, but did it change us?
~ Can Mark Carney truly connect with Canadian voters? Canada will now find out
~ How political leaders communicate climate policy will be a defining factor this election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter