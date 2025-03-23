Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Despite some key milestones since 2000, Australia still has a long way to go on gender equality

By Janeen Baxter, Director, ARC Life Course Centre and ARC Kathleen Fitzpatrick Laureate Fellow, The University of Queensland
In the first 25 years of the century, Australia elected its first female prime minister and introduced paid parental leave, but how much have things really improved for women?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ This week’s federal budget will focus on cost-of-living measures – and a more uncertain global economy
~ Trouble at Tesla and protests against Trump’s tariffs suggest consumer boycotts are starting to bite
~ Should Australia increase its defence spending? We asked 5 experts
~ ‘Literally just child gambling’: what kids say about Roblox, lootboxes and money in online games
~ ‘Better than nothing’: clinicians and hospital heads accept lower standards of care outside metro hospitals
~ Adelaide Hills water crisis: a local problem is a global wake-up call
~ I was a music AI sceptic – until I actually used it
~ Blue Poles and its $1.4m price-tag shocked the nation, but did it change us?
~ Can Mark Carney truly connect with Canadian voters? Canada will now find out
~ How political leaders communicate climate policy will be a defining factor this election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter