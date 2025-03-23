Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should Australia increase its defence spending? We asked 5 experts

By Justin Bergman, International Affairs Editor
Matt Garrow, Editorial Web Developer
Australia currently spends 2% of GDP on defence. Donald Trump wants it to be 3%. What is the magic number? We asked five expertsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
