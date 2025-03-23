Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Literally just child gambling’: what kids say about Roblox, lootboxes and money in online games

By Taylor Hardwick, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the School of Architecture, Design and Planning, University of Sydney
Marcus Carter, Professor in Human-Computer Interaction, ARC Future Fellow, University of Sydney
Roblox is one of the world’s most popular online platforms for children, offering a variety of “experiences” including games and virtual spaces. Most of the experiences are free, but offer upgrades, bonuses and random items in exchange for cash.

What do kids make of it? In new research, we interviewed 22 children aged seven to 14 (and their parents) from November 2023 to July 2024. Some 18 of the 22 played Roblox.

In the interviews, we gave children an A$20 debit card to spend however they liked, to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ This week’s federal budget will focus on cost-of-living measures – and a more uncertain global economy
~ Trouble at Tesla and protests against Trump’s tariffs suggest consumer boycotts are starting to bite
~ Despite some key milestones since 2000, Australia still has a long way to go on gender equality
~ Should Australia increase its defence spending? We asked 5 experts
~ ‘Better than nothing’: clinicians and hospital heads accept lower standards of care outside metro hospitals
~ Adelaide Hills water crisis: a local problem is a global wake-up call
~ I was a music AI sceptic – until I actually used it
~ Blue Poles and its $1.4m price-tag shocked the nation, but did it change us?
~ Can Mark Carney truly connect with Canadian voters? Canada will now find out
~ How political leaders communicate climate policy will be a defining factor this election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter