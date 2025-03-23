Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Can Mark Carney truly connect with Canadian voters? Canada will now find out

By Kevin Quigley, Scholarly Director of the MacEachen Institute for Public Policy and Governance, Dalhousie University
When it comes to economics, Mark Carney is among the most knowledgeable in the country. But can he now connect with everyday Canadians on the campaign trail?The Conversation


© The Conversation
