Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Versatile bamboo reduces climate risk in Nepal

By Nepali Times
The architects at ABARI (Adobe and Bamboo Research Institute) have been experimenting with a thorny bamboo species like Bambusa bluemeana and Bambusa balcooa to restore degraded land and control floods.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: 5 things to look for in the budget – and why we really need another budget soon
~ Nigeria offers free caesareans to save mothers’ lives – but it’s not enough
~ African safaris and colonial nightmares: a visit to artist Roger Ballen’s latest show
~ Wealthy Africans often don’t pay tax: the answer lies in smarter collection - expert
~ Complexities of decolonization of names in Central Asia
~ Phantom people: How the Tver Karelians live in Russia
~ Mass protests continue to rock Turkey after arrest of Istanbul mayor
~ Redefining belonging: From statelessness to collective strength
~ Killers with severe mental health issues are perceived as monsters – a terrible failure of academics like me
~ Japan Doubts Myanmar Junta’s Election Plans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter