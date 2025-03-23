Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria offers free caesareans to save mothers’ lives – but it’s not enough

By Aduragbemi Banke-Thomas, Associate professor, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Itohan Osayande, Teaching Fellow in Public Health, University of Greenwich
Nigeria’s government launched an initiative in 2024 offering free emergency caesarean sections to poor and vulnerable women, in a plan to bring down the high number of mothers dying in childbirth.

Aduragbemi Banke-Thomas, a maternal and newborn health researcher, and Itohan Osayande, a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
