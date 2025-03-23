Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African safaris and colonial nightmares: a visit to artist Roger Ballen’s latest show

By Tinashe Mushakavanhu, Research Associate, University of Oxford
Born in the US, Roger Ballen, the internationally renowned photographer, has lived in South Africa since the 1970s.

He gained a cult following for his grotesque, surreal images of white poverty, captured on the rural fringes during apartheid. His work exposed not only the exploitation and marginalisation of his subjects but also…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria offers free caesareans to save mothers’ lives – but it’s not enough
~ Wealthy Africans often don’t pay tax: the answer lies in smarter collection - expert
~ Complexities of decolonization of names in Central Asia
~ Phantom people: How the Tver Karelians live in Russia
~ Mass protests continue to rock Turkey after arrest of Istanbul mayor
~ Redefining belonging: From statelessness to collective strength
~ Killers with severe mental health issues are perceived as monsters – a terrible failure of academics like me
~ Japan Doubts Myanmar Junta’s Election Plans
~ From hempseed gruel to CBD: the curious history of cannabis as a health product
~ A 1930s movement wanted to merge the US, Canada and Greenland. Here’s why it has modern resonances
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter