Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wealthy Africans often don’t pay tax: the answer lies in smarter collection - expert

By Giovanni Occhiali, Research Fellow at the Institute of Development Studies, Institute of Development Studies
Faced with some of the worse debt levels in over a decade, African countries are struggling to find ways to balance their books. Increasing revenue sources from their citizens is an obvious place to look.

A good starting point for African countries would be to focus on the tax contribution of wealthy citizens. This is because the most under performing taxes across the African continent are those bearing on the income of wealthy individuals, namely…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria offers free caesareans to save mothers’ lives – but it’s not enough
~ African safaris and colonial nightmares: a visit to artist Roger Ballen’s latest show
~ Complexities of decolonization of names in Central Asia
~ Phantom people: How the Tver Karelians live in Russia
~ Mass protests continue to rock Turkey after arrest of Istanbul mayor
~ Redefining belonging: From statelessness to collective strength
~ Killers with severe mental health issues are perceived as monsters – a terrible failure of academics like me
~ Japan Doubts Myanmar Junta’s Election Plans
~ From hempseed gruel to CBD: the curious history of cannabis as a health product
~ A 1930s movement wanted to merge the US, Canada and Greenland. Here’s why it has modern resonances
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter