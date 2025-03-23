Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Complexities of decolonization of names in Central Asia

By Nurbek Bekmurzaev
The complexities surrounding derussifying names are an example of how past legacies are still felt in the region, affecting even the most basic life decisions.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria offers free caesareans to save mothers’ lives – but it’s not enough
~ African safaris and colonial nightmares: a visit to artist Roger Ballen’s latest show
~ Wealthy Africans often don’t pay tax: the answer lies in smarter collection - expert
~ Phantom people: How the Tver Karelians live in Russia
~ Mass protests continue to rock Turkey after arrest of Istanbul mayor
~ Redefining belonging: From statelessness to collective strength
~ Killers with severe mental health issues are perceived as monsters – a terrible failure of academics like me
~ Japan Doubts Myanmar Junta’s Election Plans
~ From hempseed gruel to CBD: the curious history of cannabis as a health product
~ A 1930s movement wanted to merge the US, Canada and Greenland. Here’s why it has modern resonances
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter